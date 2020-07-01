BMV penalties return for late registrations, licenses

Indiana drivers will once again be paying penalty fees for expired drivers licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations.

Administrative penalty fees were waived early in the COVID-19 public health emergency to aid Hoosiers and to support the states efforts to limit the spread of the virus. But that grace period has now ended, as of July 1st.

Walk-in services at BMV branches resumed on June 15. With the exception of driving skills exams, Hoosiers can again complete all transactions in a branch. Individuals who had a driving skill exam canceled due to the public health emergency will soon be contacted to reschedule. New appointments for driving skills exams should start again in late July.

Whenever possible, you are encouraged to complete your BMV transactions online through myBMV.com. You can also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return registration renewals through the mail using preprinted forms.