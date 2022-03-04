Bluegrass to return to Donner Center next week

The Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree is returning to Donner Center on Saturday, March 12th.

The bluegrass and gospel music show begins with an open jam at 4 and you are encouraged to bring your instrument. Group performances will begin at 5 and will include bands such as Straight Line, Dan Branaman, Eagle Ridge, Bluegrass Express, and Rocky Branch.

The Jamboree is free but donations are accepted and concessions will be available for sale.

The show is sponsored by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center. To get more information you can call 812-614-0955 or go online to columbusbluegrassjamboree.com.