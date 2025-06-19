Black Heritage Trail opening set for this afternoon

A reminder that there will be a celebration today to recognize the new Black Heritage Trail in downtown Columbus.

The bronze markers at 10 locations downtown recognize the history of African American businesses in downtown Columbus.

Opening festivities will be from 5 to 7 p.m.. at the Sixth Street Arts Alley with a ribbon cutting at 5:30. There will be comments from the mayor, and local historians, as well as family members of those long-ago business owners. There will also be food from Stunna’s Meal Prep and Jack Rabbits, music by DJ Smooth G and drinks from Lemonade Bros and Elev8.

Funding for the project came from grants from the African American Foundation of Bartholomew County, the Benjamin R. (Mickey) King Endowed Fund and Heritage Fund with the assistance of the Landmark Columbus Foundation.

Photo courtesy of Landmark Columbus Foundation