Black heritage sites trail to be unveiled tonight

A proposal for a Black heritage trail in downtown Columbus will be unveiled this evening.

Paulette Roberts, Tami Iorio, and Jim Nickoll will be presenting their research on Columbus Black heritage sites in a discussion from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Helen Haddad Hall at the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic offices at Franklin Street.

Local historians and architectural experts are working on a project to celebrate important sites in Columbus and Bartholomew County Black History. Roberts has been organizing a Black Heritage Trail of downtown sites and leading tours during Black History Month. The trail highlights what Columbus was like for Black residents from 1870 to 1940.

10 sites are being proposed for the trail and are being documented as significant places of Black heritage. A mockup design of the history trail markers and a proposed project budget will also be presented.

Tonight’s event is being organized by Roberts, Bartholomew County Historical Society, Columbus Indiana Architectural Archives, and Landmark Columbus Foundation.

You can find out more about all of the community’s Black History Month activities at https://www.blackhistorycolumbus.com