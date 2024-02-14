Black business showcase, career fair set for next week

The Columbus and Bartholomew County community’s first Diversity Career Fair and Black Business Showcase is being held next week.

According to organizers, the goals of the event are to offer fair hiring opportunities to those who need employment and to bring awareness to Black-owned businesses operating in Bartholomew County. More than 40 local corporate vendors and Black entrepreneurs will be taking part.

This event is being hosted by the Black History Month Columbus Committee, the United Way of Bartholomew County, and the Community Education Coalition. It is part of local activities taking place for Black History Month.

The event will be free and you are invited to attend. It will be from 1 to 5 p.m. the afternoon of Tuesday, February 20th at Nexus Park on 25th Street.

You can find out more about all of the community’s Black History Month activities at https://www.blackhistorycolumbus.com