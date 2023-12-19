Bitter cold this morning; warming heading into Christmas

The National Weather Service is warning that you could see some bitterly cold temperatures this morning with wind chills between 6 and 20 degrees across central Indiana.

Forecasters say that it feels like 12 in Greensburg, 14 in Seymour and 15 this morning. They urge you to dress for the cold weather.

You can also expect areas of black ice this morning wherever there was snow yesterday.

Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be in the mid 50s, well above normal. And instead of snow in the holiday forecast, there is a good chance of rain.