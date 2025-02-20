Bitter cold remains today; Some slick spots on roads

Forecasters say that wind chills as low as 10 below zero will continue across central Indiana through this morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis we could still see some flurries through the morning but no additional snow accumulation is expected.

Columbus and Bartholomew County are offering several facilities as warming stations during this arctic weather. During the day, those include Donner Center on 22nd Street, the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street, the Community Engagement Center on Second Street and the Bartholomew County Library branches in Columbus and Hope.

Authorities stress that food, showers and sleeping areas are not available at these shelter locations.

After 5 p.m. you can go to the Brighter Days shelter on Mapleton Street.

Authorities say that roads could be slick out there this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses or untreated surfaces. If you have to be on the road, they urge you to allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.