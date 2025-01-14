Biting cold returns with sub-zero temps tonight

We are looking at less than half an inch of snow today, but bitterly cold temperatures return tonight.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis are predicting light snow in our area until early afternoon with temperatures as low as -2 tonight with light winds. Wind chills could make it feel as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

Due to the expected cold, the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County are operating warming centers. The city is opening a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street.

You will be able to stop by the shelter from 8 to 5 today to get warm. Animals are welcome at Donner Center, but they must be kept in crates and will be kept in a designated part of the facility. After 5 today, Brighter Days will continue to offer shelter services to those in need.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches are also open as warming centers. The main branch on Fifth Street in Columbus is open from 9 to 8 today. The Hope Branch will be open from 10 to 7 today.