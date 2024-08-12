Bicycle stop leads to arrest of Columbus man on drug charges

Police say a Columbus man is facing drug dealing charges after struggling with officers during a traffic stop.

According to Columbus Police Department, the incident began at about 3:10 a.m. Thursday morning when officers stopped a bicyclist riding without a front light or rear reflector near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and North Ross Street. While talking with the man, officers noticed he reached into his pocket several times despite being told several times to stop. Police began to pat him down to check for weapons and found a pocket knife in his waistband. But that is when he pulled away and a struggle began, which ended up on the ground. Several other officers arrived and the man, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Keller was taken into custody.

A search revealed bags of drugs, scales, syringes and drug paraphernalia. One of the bags tested positive for fentanyl, while another tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

Keller was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, and for resisting law enforcement as well as for possessing the meth, narcotics and a syringe.

Columbus police say that they are actively targeting drug dealers to protect the community.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.