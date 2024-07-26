Bickel stepping down as CRH president; Baker to be promoted

Columbus Regional Health CEO and President Jim Bickel is making plans to retire.

As of next week, he will be stepping down from his role as president of the hospital.

Bickel has been with the hospital system for 34 years. He took over as the hospital’s executive in 2007. He will continue as CEO and plans to leave the hospital completely by next year.

The hospital will be splitting the duties of president and CEO, effective August 1st. Bickel will be replaced as president by Steve Baker, who has been serving as chief operating officer.

Baker has worked with the hospital for 20 years, with a break as he served in the U.S. Air Force for more than nine years. He has been with the hospital since 2016. Previously he has served as Chief Information and Technology Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

An Indiana native, Baker moved to Columbus in 1998. He and his wife, Deanna, have two adult children.

Photo: Columbus Regional Health President & CEO Jim Bickel talks before a media tour of the new Nexus Park facility in January.