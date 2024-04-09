Bedroom fire extinguished in Northbrook Addition

A fire at a home on Spring Valley Drive Monday afternoon caused more than $45,000 in damages.

According to Columbus Fire Department, rescue workers were called to the home in the Northbrook Addition at about 4:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. Police were first on the scene and found smoke coming from the two-story home. Residents had already escaped with their pets.

Firefighters entered the home where they found light smoke on the first floor, and a fire with heavier smoke in an upstairs bedroom. Crews put out the fire using water fire extinguishers. A smoldering mattress and bedside table were taken outside to make sure the fire was out. Firefighters also cooled several hot spots in the bedroom, including a spot on the floor where the fire had burned through.

The fire was confined to the bedroom area. The fire caused smoke damage throughout the home.

A cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, but firefighters say that there were several electronics charging on the nightstand and the fire then spread to the nightstand and bed.

No one was injured.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department