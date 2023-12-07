Bedroom candle sparks mobile home fire

Columbus firefighters say that a family escaped a mobile home fire Wednesday morning that was sparked by an unattended candle.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of the fire on Rosewood Lane in the Candlelight Village mobile home park at about 10:55 a.m. yesterday morning. A resident said that she believed a candle had been left burning on a dresser in her son’s room, sparking the blaze. Firefighters sprayed water through the bedroom window and extinguished the fire, confining fire damage to a single room, however much of the home also suffered smoke damage.

The resident was home with seven children under the age of 9 at the time of the fire and they all were able to escape without injuries. The woman was preparing lunch at the time and at first thought that the smell of smoke was coming from the cooking, firefighters say.

Although there were smoke alarms in the home, they did not go off during the fire. The cause of the fire has been identified as accidental, firefighters say.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.