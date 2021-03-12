BCSC teachers and staff eligible for vaccines

Bartholomew Consolidated School teachers and staff members are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Superintendent, Dr. Jim Roberts explains that vaccines are available to all school staff under federal guidelines. Those are available at retail pharmacies such as Walmart and Kroger.

Starting on Monday, educators will be able to sign up and get their vaccinations at anywhere in Indiana that is distributing vaccine doses, Roberts said.

He said getting the school staff vaccinated will be a key piece in getting schools fully open and back to normal.

High school students in BCSC are the last grades who have yet to return to full-time, in person learning. However they are currently scheduled to come back to the classroom after spring break on March 22nd.

You can sign up to get vaccinated if you are in one of the eligible groups at ourshot.in.gov