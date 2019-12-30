BCSC students return to class next week

The first half of the 2019-2020 school year is in the books. Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts explains that students return to class next week.

Roberts says that inclement weather causing delays and cancellations remain a concern.

Roberts adds that e-learning days remain an option if additional snow days are compiled. If there are more before Spring Break, they will be made up during the week of March 9th. Any closings after Spring Break will be made up online.

The school corporation’s website is bcsc.k12.in.us.