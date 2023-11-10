BCSC schools recognized for services to veterans, families

In recognition of their services to veterans and their families, 11 Bartholomew Consolidated schools have been chosen for th Indiana Department of Education’s Purple Star designation.

The Purple Star was created in 2020 and recognizes schools that demonstrate a significant commitment to service members, veterans, and their families. The state recognized 102 schools this year.

Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said it is an honor to recognizes schools that celebrate and support military families and students who might be considering military service.

Schools receiving the Purple Star must have a dedicated point of contact for military families, host annual military programs, maintain a public military display, and ensure job interview opportunities for military service members and their families.

The BCSC schools honored with this designation are:

Clifty Creek Elementary

CSA Fodrea

CSA Lincoln Elementary

Smith Elementary

Schmitt Elementary

Mt. Healthy Elementary

Parkside Elementary

Rockcreek Elementary

Southside Elementary

Taylorsville Elementary

Richards Elementary