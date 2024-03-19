BCSC Robotics Team 4926 Receives Inaugural Impact Award
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) Robotics Team 4926 received the inaugural Impact Award at last weekend’s 2024 FIN Columbus FRC District Event
at Columbus East High School, marking a historic achievement in its robotics journey.
The Impact Award is the highest award at the competition and “honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to simulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST”.
This award also gives them an automatic bid to the state championship
Representing students statewide, the FIRST Indiana Robotics Student Board of Directors drives initiatives for greater FIRST program accessibility. They advocate for coach stipends and mental wellness awareness, fostering a supportive environment and showcasing Indiana’s young STEM leaders’ collaborative spirit.
For More information you can visit https://www.bcscschools.org
Photos Courtesy of BCSC Facebook Page