BCSC recognizes aspiring teachers with Educator Signing Day

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools celebrated graduating seniors who plan to go into education themselves with an event yesterday.

According to the school district, the Educator Signing Day recognized 31 high school seniors from Columbus East, Columbus North, and CSA New Tech who plan to pursue a degree in education and become teachers. Each student was recognized with highlights of their educational journey and their college plans. The festivities also featured testimonials for each student from a teacher who influenced their path. Students also formally signed letters of intent.

This was the second year for the Educator Signing Day for the school district. Inspired by athletic signing days for student athletes going on to play in college, the Educator Signing Day is meant to honor students who are committing to the profession of teaching. School officials said the goal is to have the students return to become BCSC teachers and the district plans to support the students with field experience and student teaching opportunities.

Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon addressed the aspiring teachers.