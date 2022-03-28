BCSC recognized for summer meals program

The Food Services department in Bartholomew Consolidated Schools has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its summer meals program.

The district was a winner of the Turnip the Beet award for the summer of 2021. It was one of three districts recognized in Indiana and 84 nationwide to be honored for summer meals programs that go beyond the minimum requirements and serve high-quality meals to students.

The meals need to be appetizing, appealing and nutritious, according to the school district.