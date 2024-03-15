BCSC Holding Virtual Teacher Fair This Month, Deadline Tuesday

BCSC is continuing to strive to be the district of choice for both students and teachers in Indiana, according to Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts.

To recruit more teachers, BCSC is having a Virtual Teacher Fair later this month. The Bartholomew County School Corporation’s fourth annual recruitment event is on March 26th. You can sign up for a virtual interview at joinbcsc.org. The deadline to register is on Tuesday March 19th.

If you know someone who is looking for a corporation that will help them grow in their career and provide daily opportunities to make a difference, BCSC suggests you pass on this information about the Virtual Teacher Fair.