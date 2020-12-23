BCSC announced hybrid learning in new year for middle, high schoolers

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will start the new year with in-person, five-day-a-week teaching for elementary students and with what they are calling a hybrid model of in-person and online learning for secondary students. That is a move back from the all e-learning program that has been in place for weeks.

At the middle and high school level, students would attend part of the week in class and part in e-learning, depending on the letters of their last name. A to K students would be in person Mondays and Tuesdays, while L through Z students would be in person Thursdays and Fridays. Should the county drop into the red level on the Indiana State Department of Health rankings, elementary school students would follow the same model.

The school district announced yesterday that it will continue daily to evaluate and discuss the local situation with local medical professionals including the Bartholomew County Health Department and Columbus Regional Health.

Families that have already signed up for the full-time e-learning, or Bridge program, will continue with distance learning.

The district says there are no restrictions on travel during the winter break, but they encourage staying home if you have had direct contact within the last 14 days with someone experiencing symptoms or who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Or if you yourself has shown any of the symptoms.

If you do come down with COVID-19, the district asks that you call to report cases during the winter break at 812-314-3867.

The new semester starts on January 5th.