Battalion Chief Jeff Cain retiring from CFD

Battalion Chief Jeff Cain

Battalion Chief Jeff Cain is retiring after 28 years with the Columbus Fire Department — a career starting in 1994.

According to the fire department, Cain rose through the ranks becoming a battalion chief in 2019, where he served at fire station 1 as the highest ranking officer of Battalion C.

Cain is certified as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician and Fire Officer I.