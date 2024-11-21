Base Road areas under boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has issued a boil water advisory for some customers after water outages yesterday.

According to the water company, a boil water advisory is in effect for the area including Base Road between County Road 300E and 275E including 50N, 50N between US 31 and Knollwood Drive along with Cattle Drive and Bull Run. The boil water advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.