Bartholomew sheriff welcomes two new deputies

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming two new deputies.

According to the department, Sheriff Chris Lane recently swore in the new merit deputies Ben Clancy and William Martin.

Clancy, 25, is originally from Columbus but now lives in Seymour. He graduated from Columbus East High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps in a security forces detail.

The 23-year-old Martin is from Sellersburg and graduated from Henryville High School. He also served in the Marines in infantry and security forces. Previously he worked as a corrections officer in the Floyd County Jail.

Lane said that “(the) new deputies will be given the proper training and tools to go out and make a difference in our community.”

According to the department, the hiring process includes written and physical tests along with interviews and a background investigation. The department is accepting applications through April 30th.

You can get more information at policeapp.com.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.