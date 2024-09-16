Bartholomew officials put burn ban into effect

The Bartholomew County Commissioners have declared a burn ban in the county, until at least next week.

Citing continuing dry and dangerous conditions the commissioners enacted the burn ban this morning. It specifically prohibits campfires and other recreational fires, open burning of any kind with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane, the burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation and the use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.

The burn ban also urges you to make sure any charcoal is fully extinguished before removing it from a grill and discourages the use of fireworks.