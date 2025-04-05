Bartholomew officials outline limited entrance to Columbus during major flood

Bartholomew County Emergency Management Press Release

4 p.m. Sunday

The Bartholomew County and Columbus area is currently experiencing moderate flooding along the Driftwood and Flatrock Rivers.

Major flooding is forecast for the East Fork of the White River over the next 24 hours. Impacted areas will be along SR46 W (Jonathon Moore Pike) from SR11 to I-65, SR11 S, W CR325 S, and Lowell Rd. Based upon river levels and Flood Plan information, SR46 W is expected to close due to high water Saturday night/Sunday morning between Midnight and 2:00 AM. It will remain closed until approximately Monday midafternoon following the river crest at 16.70 feet.

Local officials are monitoring and will update as information becomes available. Now is the time to plan accordingly as this closure, along with the closure of SR11 south of the overpass at

SR46, Southern Crossing, and CR800 S, already closed due to flooding, will require alternate routes of travel to access the downtown Columbus area.

Alternate routes of travel in and out of Columbus from the south will need to be routed to I-65 at the Taylorsville’s (Exit 76) exit via US31 north and south. SR46 east of Columbus is not affected

by the closure. Officials would like to remind travelers that US31 South at the Bartholomew/Jackson County line remains closed for bridge repair. For travel south out of the

county, travelers will need to utilize I-65.

Local law enforcement would like to remind residents that driving around a road closure sign may result in a ticket from law enforcement officers.