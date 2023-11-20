Bartholomew officials extend burn ban

Bartholomew County is extending its burn ban for another week.

The Bartholomew County Commissioners made the decision this morning to continue banning outdoor burning through at least next Monday.

Citing the consensus of area fire chiefs and emergency officials, the commissioners kept the ban in place. it was first issued next week.

Commissioners President Tony London said that the recent rain has not been enough to alleviate the overall dry and dangerous conditions. Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz warned of the dangers of winds spreading any outdoor fires leading them to burn out of control.

The ban prohibits campfires and other recreational fires, open burning of any kind with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane, the burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation and the use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.