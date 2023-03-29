Bartholomew farm recognized with Hoosier Homestead award

The Tooley-Calvin farm in Bartholomew County is being recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for more than 100 years in operation.

State Sen. Greg Walker and State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer made the announcement yesterd

Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards. Hoosier Homestead farms must consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year

Awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer each year commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. More than 5,800 farms received the designation as Hoosier Homesteads since the awards started in 1976.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Department of Agriculture.