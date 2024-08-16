Bartholomew family recognized for more than 100 years farming

A Bartholomew County family farm is being recognized by the state after more than 100 years in operation.

According to local legislators, the Schroer Farm has been in operation since 1886 and recently received a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award.

State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer, a Shelbyville Republican, and Columbus State Sen. Greg Walker praised the family’s persistence. Meltzer said that she hopes long-standing farm families “continue to pass down these businesses and keep their traditions alive for generations to come.”

Walker said the family farms “allow Indiana to remain a leader in the agriculture industry.” He thanked the Schroers for their contribution to Indiana’s economy.

The farm was of 104 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.

Since the awards were established in 1976, the state has honored more than 6,000 farms. The deadline to nominate a farm for the next ceremonies is Nov. 1st.

You can find a link on our website.