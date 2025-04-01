Bartholomew deputy graduates from FBI National Academy

Capt. Chris Roberts with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department recently graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Roberts is the captain of criminal investigations for Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, 244 law enforcement officers graduated today from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

Sheriff Chris Lane congratulated Roberts, saying that, as a previous graduate himself, he knows the “benefit of attending this academy and the quality of the instruction given to the attendees.”

Lane said Roberts will be an invaluable resource for the community for years to come