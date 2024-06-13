Bartholomew deputies receive kits, training to stop bleeding

The Bartholomew County Health Department is outfitting all county deputies with emergecy kits to stop bleeding.

According to Sheriff Chris Lane, the deputies went through “Stop the Bleed” training last month, which taught skills on stopping or slowing bleeding in a severely injured victim. The sheriff says that a person who is severely bleeding can die in as few as five minutes.

Yesterday the health department provided all deputies with a Stop the Bleed kit for their patrol vehicles.

The health department is available to provide the training to community organizations. You can sign up by calling the department at 812-379-1555.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.