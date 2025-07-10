Bartholomew County Works taking applicants for August workshops

Bartholomew County Works is now accepting applications for its upcoming job readiness workshop series.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting. The workshops are a program of Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center

The weeklong full-day workshop series will start on Monday August 4th and run through Friday August 8th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held July 31st from 10 to 11 in the morning.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638 or email [email protected]