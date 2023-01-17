Bartholomew County Works session set for next week; deadline today

The deadline to sign up for the next Bartholomew County Works job readiness training workshop is coming up today.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The workshop itself will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday. Workshop topics will include: applications, resumes, interviews, personality and skills inventories, interview attire and body language and other subjects.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630.