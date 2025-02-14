Bartholomew County Works Offers Weeklong Job Readiness Workshop March 3rd-7th

Bartholomew County Works will be offering a weeklong job readiness workshop from March 3rd through March 7th. The workshop will be held at the Sarla Kalsi Conference Center located at 222 4th Street. There will be an orientation on February 27th from 10AM until 11AM. For more information you can reach out to Dawn Bieberle at 812-378-2638 or [email protected]

Bartholomew County Works is a program that is committed to helping residents improve their lives, gain full time employment and achieve economic self sufficiency.