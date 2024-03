Bartholomew County Works is offering the public a weeklong job readiness program in April. Orientation for the workshop starts on Thursday March 28th from 10 am to 11:30am. The workshop will take place the week of April 1st and ends on April 5th. The orientation and workshop will take place at Yes Cinema’s Sarla Kalsi Conference Room.

For more information you can contact Dawn Bieberle at 812-378-2638 or [email protected]