Bartholomew County Works help build self-sufficiency

Signups are underway to register for the next sessions of the Bartholomew County Works job readiness training workshop, organized by Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center.

The program helps members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Diane Doup with Lincoln Central explains:

Doup says the weeklong workshop series is the first step:

The next day-long workshop series will start on Monday June 2nd and run through Friday June 6th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held on May 29th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the morning.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.