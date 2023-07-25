Bartholomew County to own first coroner’s van in years

The Bartholomew County’s coroners office is getting a new van — the first time in recent memory that the coroners haven’t had to use their own vehicle.

County Commissioners endorsed the purchase of the new van, requested by Coroner Clayton Nolting. He said the 2023 Dodge van has already shipped and arrived in town. With the addition he will no longer be using his own personal vehicle runs to handle dead bodies.

Commissioners said that in the past the coroners have provided their own vehicle, which they then leased back to the county. Long-time County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz pointed out that the previous practice probably saved the county money and that this was the first time he could recall the county actually owning the coroner’s van.

The new van will be $53,000 and is being purchased from Columbus Automotive Group. Nolting said that the purchase was within the budgeted amount approved by the County Council.

Commissioners also approved a contract to add a new deputy coroner. The contract would pay the new deputy $500 per year and $200 per case. Nolting said that the new deputy would attend a 40-hour course to become certified before taking on the new duties.