Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management Reminds Public About Self Load Site/Friday Loading Operations

Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management would like to remind the public that Bartholomew County Residents are welcome to self load mulch and/or compost from the yard waste site located at 720 Mapleton, free of charge.

They offer Friday Loading every year from April through October, except for Friday holidays. For 2024, the program began on Friday, April 5th and runs from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. It Costs $10 per pick-up truck size load of mulch or compost. Stop by the BCSWMD Offices to pay per load.

Visit the BCSWMD website at www.bcswmd.com or call 812-376-2614 for more information about Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District programs.