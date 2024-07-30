Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Regarding Bicyclist’s Death

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in regards to the death of a bicyclist that happened at the intersection of N 475 E and E 550 N on July 14th.

If anyone has information about a male bicyclist wearing a fluorescent green shirt in the Clifford/Hope area from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on July 14th, please contact Sgt. Dane Duke at (812) 565 – 5943 or at [email protected].

The investigation is on going, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking relevant information as to why the bicyclist left the roadway resulting in the accident.