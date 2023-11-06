Bartholomew County roads closing for paving

Bartholomew County Road 650N will be closing to all traffic today while the road is paved.

According to the county highway department, the road is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today between the Hope Town Limits and County 900E.

Base Road, between State Road 46 and 850E will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for paving.

The highway department says you should avoid these areas if you can and find alternate routes.