Bartholomew County roads closing for pavement work

Several Bartholomew County roads will be closed starting on Thursday for paving work.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, County Road 500S from 1000E to 1200E will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday.

County Road 300N between roads 1125 East and 1200 East, will also be closed on Thursday, from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And County Road 425 East will be closed from 250N to 350N from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

These roads will all be completed closed for asphalt work on the full width of the road.

You should avoid these areas if you can and expect long delays if you can’t. The highway department asks that you be patient with the workers as they improve our roads.