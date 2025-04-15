Bartholomew County roads closing for milling, paving

Bartholomew County will be closing two roads later this week while crews mill and repave the area.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, Bellsville Pike will be closed Wednesday through Friday and County Road 400W will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday. Bellsville Pike will be closing from Poplar Drive to County Road 650W, while 400W will be closing between 450S or State Road 58 to Deaver Road.

The work will be going on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. You are encouraged to find an alternative route while the roadwork is underway.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.