Bartholomew County roads closed: 9 a.m. Saturday update
Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.
Roads Closed:
- Marr Rd SB lane between 25th and National
- Cottage between 21st – 23rd
- Central/Parkside SB lane
- 250S between 450W – 475W
- W Deaver Rd/S 400W – Everything north of Deaver
- SR11 South of CIRCLE K
- N 675W/W 50N/ N 600W – W 50N
- Old Nashville Rd/East of SR46 on Old Nashville
- Near the address of 116 N Wolfcreek Rd
- N 525E/E 50N
- 12490 S Jonesville Rd
- SR46/Belmont Dr (east of Belmont on SR46)
- Bridge north of 534 N 500W
-
Tellman Rd 200 W to Indianapolis Rd
-
200N between 500W/325W
-
Newbern Rd – north of the bridge
-
500S between 250E and 300E
-
Base Rd/600E
-
N 1200E/E 50
High Water:
- Southern Crossing Jonesville – still passable
- Central/Rockyford – NB Central from Rockyford water across both lanes – still passable
- W 200S between S 400W and I65 Overpass – still passable
- W 200S/Spear – still passable
- Middle Rd/Brentwood – Still Passable
- Henry Lakes Blvd to US31 – Still Passable
Parks:
- Mill Race Park
- Noblitt Park