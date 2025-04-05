Local News 

Bartholomew County roads closed: 9 a.m. Saturday update

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.

Roads Closed:

  • Marr Rd SB lane between 25th and National

  • Cottage between 21st – 23rd

  • Central/Parkside SB lane

  • 250S between 450W – 475W

  • W Deaver Rd/S 400W – Everything north of Deaver

  • SR11 South of CIRCLE K

  • N 675W/W 50N/ N 600W – W 50N

  • Old Nashville Rd/East of SR46 on Old Nashville

  • Near the address of 116 N Wolfcreek Rd

  • N 525E/E 50N

  • 12490 S Jonesville Rd

  • SR46/Belmont Dr (east of Belmont on SR46)

  • Bridge north of 534 N 500W

  • Tellman Rd 200 W to Indianapolis Rd

  • 200N between 500W/325W

  • Newbern Rd – north of the bridge

  • 500S between 250E and 300E

  • Base Rd/600E

  • N 1200E/E 50

High Water:

  • Southern Crossing Jonesville – still passable

  • Central/Rockyford – NB Central from Rockyford water across both lanes – still passable

  • W 200S between S 400W and I65 Overpass – still passable

  • W 200S/Spear – still passable

  • Middle Rd/Brentwood – Still Passable

  • Henry Lakes Blvd to US31 – Still Passable

Parks:

  • Mill Race Park

  • Noblitt Park