Bartholomew County roads closed: 9 a.m. Saturday update

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.

Roads Closed:

Marr Rd SB lane between 25th and National

Cottage between 21st – 23rd

Central/Parkside SB lane

250S between 450W – 475W

W Deaver Rd/S 400W – Everything north of Deaver

SR11 South of CIRCLE K

N 675W/W 50N/ N 600W – W 50N

Old Nashville Rd/East of SR46 on Old Nashville

Near the address of 116 N Wolfcreek Rd

N 525E/E 50N

12490 S Jonesville Rd

SR46/Belmont Dr (east of Belmont on SR46)

Bridge north of 534 N 500W

Tellman Rd 200 W to Indianapolis Rd

200N between 500W/325W

Newbern Rd – north of the bridge

500S between 250E and 300E

Base Rd/600E

N 1200E/E 50

High Water:

Southern Crossing Jonesville – still passable

Central/Rockyford – NB Central from Rockyford water across both lanes – still passable

W 200S between S 400W and I65 Overpass – still passable

W 200S/Spear – still passable

Middle Rd/Brentwood – Still Passable

Henry Lakes Blvd to US31 – Still Passable

Parks: