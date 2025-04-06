Bartholomew County Roads Closed: 8 a.m. Sunday update.
Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.
Roads Closed:
- Lowell Rd, between 250 W and 325 W
- Southern Crossing/Jonesville Rd
- 150 E by Southern Crossing
- Marr Rd, SB Lane between 25th/National Rd
- Cottage between 21st St and 23rd St
- Central/Parkside, SB Lane
- 250 S, between 400 and 475 W
- 400 W, between 200 S to 250 S
- 50 N, between 600 W and 675 W
- Old Nashville Rd********
- Near the address of 100 N Wolfcreek Rd
- 12490 S Jonesville Rd
- SR 46/Belmont Dr (East of Belmont on SR 46) Turn Lane
- Bridge North of the 500 blk N 500 W
- Newbern Rd, N of the bridge
- Tellman Rd/200 W to Indianapolis Rd
- 200 N between 500 W/325 W
- 500 S between 250 E and 300 E
- Base Rd/600 E
- 1200 E/50 N
- 10043 N 330 W
- Rockyford Rd just West of Marr Rd
- Riverside Dr, beind the Lagoons
- 1200 E between Base Rd and 200 S
- 475 E/100 N
- 450 N from Marr Rd to Talley Rd
- SR 11 south of the overpass
- Enon Rd, between SR 9 and 250 N
- Sunland Rd, between 25th St to SR 9
- 225 N, between SR 9 and Newbern Rd
- 330 W, north of 450 N and North of Ohio Ridge Rd
- 300 E/600 S
- Double Y Saddle Club
- SR 58/Spray Rd
- 550 W/Spray Rd
- 900 N, between 300 E and 200 E
- 600 E/850 S
- Water Street
- W 100 N 200W to Indianapolis Rd
- SB exit ramp I65-INDOT closed it
- Golden Maize Dr
- SR46 W ( Jonathan Moore Pike) between the overpass (SR11) and I-65.
- 325 W, between Lowell Rd and Carlos Folger Rd
- Georgetown Rd, west of 325 W
- Indianapolis/Arcadia to Indianapolis/Lindsey
High Water:
- Central/Rockyford northbound
- 200 S between 400 W and I-65 overpass
- 200 S/Spear St
- Middle Rd/Brentwood
- Henry Lakes Blvd to US 31
- Talley Rd/450 N
- E Base Rd/Dellasburg Rd
- Entrance/Exit Ramps I-65 at 68 MM
- Indianapolis/Carl Miske
Parks:
- Mill Race South Side
- Noblitt Park
- Clifty Park
- People Trails
- Mccullough Run Park
Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.