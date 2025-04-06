Local News 

Bartholomew County Roads Closed: 8 a.m. Sunday update.

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.

Roads Closed:

  • Lowell Rd, between 250 W and 325 W

  • Southern Crossing/Jonesville Rd

  • 150 E by Southern Crossing

  • Marr Rd, SB Lane between 25th/National Rd

  • Cottage between 21st St and 23rd St

  • Central/Parkside, SB Lane

  • 250 S, between 400 and 475 W

  • 400 W, between 200 S to 250 S

  • 50 N, between 600 W and 675 W

  • Old Nashville Rd********

  • Near the address of 100 N Wolfcreek Rd

  • 12490 S Jonesville Rd

  • SR 46/Belmont Dr (East of Belmont on SR 46) Turn Lane

  • Bridge North of the 500 blk N 500 W

  • Newbern Rd, N of the bridge

  • Tellman Rd/200 W to Indianapolis Rd

  • 200 N between 500 W/325 W

  • 500 S between 250 E and 300 E

  • Base Rd/600 E

  • 1200 E/50 N

  • 10043 N 330 W

  • Rockyford Rd just West of Marr Rd

  • Riverside Dr, beind the Lagoons

  • 1200 E between Base Rd and 200 S

  • 475 E/100 N

  • 450 N from Marr Rd to Talley Rd

  • SR 11 south of the overpass

  • Enon Rd, between SR 9 and 250 N

  • Sunland Rd, between 25th St to SR 9

  • 225 N, between SR 9 and Newbern Rd

  • 330 W, north of 450 N and North of Ohio Ridge Rd

  • 300 E/600 S

  • Double Y Saddle Club

  • SR 58/Spray Rd

  • 550 W/Spray Rd

  • 900 N, between 300 E and 200 E

  • 600 E/850 S

  • Water Street

  • W 100 N 200W to Indianapolis Rd

  • SB exit ramp I65-INDOT closed it

  • Golden Maize Dr

  • SR46 W ( Jonathan Moore Pike) between the overpass (SR11) and I-65.

  • 325 W, between Lowell Rd and Carlos Folger Rd

  • Georgetown Rd, west of 325 W

  • Indianapolis/Arcadia to Indianapolis/Lindsey

High Water:

  • Central/Rockyford northbound

  • 200 S between 400 W and I-65 overpass

  • 200 S/Spear St

  • Middle Rd/Brentwood

  • Henry Lakes Blvd to US 31

  • Talley Rd/450 N

  • E Base Rd/Dellasburg Rd

  • Entrance/Exit Ramps I-65 at 68 MM

  • Indianapolis/Carl Miske

Parks:

  • Mill Race South Side

  • Noblitt Park

  • Clifty Park

  • People Trails

  • Mccullough Run Park

