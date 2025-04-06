Bartholomew County Roads Closed: 8 a.m. Sunday update.

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.

Roads Closed:

Lowell Rd, between 250 W and 325 W

Southern Crossing/Jonesville Rd

150 E by Southern Crossing

Marr Rd, SB Lane between 25th/National Rd

Cottage between 21st St and 23rd St

Central/Parkside, SB Lane

250 S, between 400 and 475 W

400 W, between 200 S to 250 S

50 N, between 600 W and 675 W

Old Nashville Rd********

Near the address of 100 N Wolfcreek Rd

12490 S Jonesville Rd

SR 46/Belmont Dr (East of Belmont on SR 46) Turn Lane

Bridge North of the 500 blk N 500 W

Newbern Rd, N of the bridge

Tellman Rd/200 W to Indianapolis Rd

200 N between 500 W/325 W

500 S between 250 E and 300 E

Base Rd/600 E

1200 E/50 N

10043 N 330 W

Rockyford Rd just West of Marr Rd

Riverside Dr, beind the Lagoons

1200 E between Base Rd and 200 S

475 E/100 N

450 N from Marr Rd to Talley Rd

SR 11 south of the overpass

Enon Rd, between SR 9 and 250 N

Sunland Rd, between 25th St to SR 9

225 N, between SR 9 and Newbern Rd

330 W, north of 450 N and North of Ohio Ridge Rd

300 E/600 S

Double Y Saddle Club

SR 58/Spray Rd

550 W/Spray Rd

900 N, between 300 E and 200 E

600 E/850 S

Water Street

W 100 N 200W to Indianapolis Rd

SB exit ramp I65-INDOT closed it

Golden Maize Dr

SR46 W ( Jonathan Moore Pike) between the overpass (SR11) and I-65.

325 W, between Lowell Rd and Carlos Folger Rd

Georgetown Rd, west of 325 W

Indianapolis/Arcadia to Indianapolis/Lindsey

High Water:

Central/Rockyford northbound

200 S between 400 W and I-65 overpass

200 S/Spear St

Middle Rd/Brentwood

Henry Lakes Blvd to US 31

Talley Rd/450 N

E Base Rd/Dellasburg Rd

Entrance/Exit Ramps I-65 at 68 MM

Indianapolis/Carl Miske

Parks:

Mill Race South Side

Noblitt Park

Clifty Park

People Trails

Mccullough Run Park

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.