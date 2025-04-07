Local News 

Bartholomew County roads closed: 8 a.m. Monday update

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.

Roads Closed:

  • Entrance/Exit Ramps I-65 at 68 MM (SR 46)

  • SR 46 both directions Goeller to SR 11

  • Carr Hill Rd, between Jonathan Moore Pike (SR46) and Morgan Willow

  • SR 11 south of the overpass

  • Southern Crossing, east of SR11 (Jonesville Rd)

  • SR 11, between 650S and 800S

  • 800S, east of SR11

  • SR11, at 1100S

  • Lowell Rd, between 250 W and 325 W

  • Georgetown Rd, W of 325 W

  • 325 W, between Lowell Rd and Carlos Folger Rd

  • 150 E by Southern Crossing

  • 250 S, between 400 and 475 W

  • 50 N, between 600 W and 675 W

  • Newbern Rd, N of the bridge

  • Tellman Rd/200 W to Indianapolis Rd

  • 200 N between 500 W/325 W

  • 10043 N 330 W

  • Riverside Dr, beind the Lagoons

  • 1200 E between Base Rd and 200 S

  • 475 E/100 N

  • 330 W, north of 450 N and North of Ohio Ridge Rd

  • 300 E/600 S

  • Double Y Saddle Club

  • SR 58/Spray Rd

  • 550 W/Spray Rd

  • 900 N, between 300 E and 200 E

  • 600 E/850 S

  • Water Street

  • 100 N/200 W to Indianapolis Rd

  • Indianapolis Rd/Arcadia to Indianapolis/Lindsey

  • 250 E, between 600 N and Sugar St (Clifford)

  • 50 W, between 550 N and 585 N

  • 3700 Blk N 250 W

  • Tannehill Rd/330 W to Driftwood Bridge

  • 340 E, between Azalia and 650 S

  • 7590 N 330W- just pass this address

  • 15th/Jackson St

  • 500 W/Ohio Ridge Rd.

High Water:

  • 550 N, between 100 W and 50 W (one lane open)

  • 200 S between 400 W and I-65 overpass

  • Henry Lakes Blvd to US 31

  • Indianapolis/Carl Miske

  • Golden Maize Dr

  • 800 N/Base Rd

Parks:

Mill Race South Side
Noblitt Park
Clifty Park
People Trails
Mccullough Run Park

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department