Bartholomew County roads closed: 8 a.m. Monday update

Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.

Roads Closed:

Entrance/Exit Ramps I-65 at 68 MM (SR 46)

SR 46 both directions Goeller to SR 11

Carr Hill Rd, between Jonathan Moore Pike (SR46) and Morgan Willow

SR 11 south of the overpass

Southern Crossing, east of SR11 (Jonesville Rd)

SR 11, between 650S and 800S

800S, east of SR11

SR11, at 1100S

Lowell Rd, between 250 W and 325 W

Georgetown Rd, W of 325 W

325 W, between Lowell Rd and Carlos Folger Rd

150 E by Southern Crossing

250 S, between 400 and 475 W

50 N, between 600 W and 675 W

Newbern Rd, N of the bridge

Tellman Rd/200 W to Indianapolis Rd

200 N between 500 W/325 W

10043 N 330 W

Riverside Dr, beind the Lagoons

1200 E between Base Rd and 200 S

475 E/100 N

330 W, north of 450 N and North of Ohio Ridge Rd

300 E/600 S

Double Y Saddle Club

SR 58/Spray Rd

550 W/Spray Rd

900 N, between 300 E and 200 E

600 E/850 S

Water Street

100 N/200 W to Indianapolis Rd

Indianapolis Rd/Arcadia to Indianapolis/Lindsey

250 E, between 600 N and Sugar St (Clifford)

50 W, between 550 N and 585 N

3700 Blk N 250 W

Tannehill Rd/330 W to Driftwood Bridge

340 E, between Azalia and 650 S

7590 N 330W- just pass this address

15th/Jackson St

500 W/Ohio Ridge Rd.

High Water:

550 N, between 100 W and 50 W (one lane open)

200 S between 400 W and I-65 overpass

Henry Lakes Blvd to US 31

Indianapolis/Carl Miske

Golden Maize Dr

800 N/Base Rd

Parks:

Mill Race South Side

Noblitt Park

Clifty Park

People Trails

Mccullough Run Park

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department