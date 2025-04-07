Bartholomew County roads closed: 8 a.m. Monday update
Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Bartholomew County Emergency Management has released a list of roads closed due to high water. According to the agency.
Roads Closed:
- Entrance/Exit Ramps I-65 at 68 MM (SR 46)
- SR 46 both directions Goeller to SR 11
- Carr Hill Rd, between Jonathan Moore Pike (SR46) and Morgan Willow
- SR 11 south of the overpass
- Southern Crossing, east of SR11 (Jonesville Rd)
- SR 11, between 650S and 800S
- 800S, east of SR11
- SR11, at 1100S
- Lowell Rd, between 250 W and 325 W
- Georgetown Rd, W of 325 W
- 325 W, between Lowell Rd and Carlos Folger Rd
- 150 E by Southern Crossing
- 250 S, between 400 and 475 W
- 50 N, between 600 W and 675 W
- Newbern Rd, N of the bridge
- Tellman Rd/200 W to Indianapolis Rd
- 200 N between 500 W/325 W
- 10043 N 330 W
- Riverside Dr, beind the Lagoons
- 1200 E between Base Rd and 200 S
- 475 E/100 N
- 330 W, north of 450 N and North of Ohio Ridge Rd
- 300 E/600 S
- Double Y Saddle Club
- SR 58/Spray Rd
- 550 W/Spray Rd
- 900 N, between 300 E and 200 E
- 600 E/850 S
- Water Street
- 100 N/200 W to Indianapolis Rd
- Indianapolis Rd/Arcadia to Indianapolis/Lindsey
- 250 E, between 600 N and Sugar St (Clifford)
- 50 W, between 550 N and 585 N
- 3700 Blk N 250 W
- Tannehill Rd/330 W to Driftwood Bridge
- 340 E, between Azalia and 650 S
- 7590 N 330W- just pass this address
- 15th/Jackson St
- 500 W/Ohio Ridge Rd.
High Water:
- 550 N, between 100 W and 50 W (one lane open)
- 200 S between 400 W and I-65 overpass
- Henry Lakes Blvd to US 31
- Indianapolis/Carl Miske
- Golden Maize Dr
- 800 N/Base Rd
Parks:
Mill Race South Side
Noblitt Park
Clifty Park
People Trails
Mccullough Run Park
Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department