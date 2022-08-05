Bartholomew County Prosecutor Faces Charges

Bartholomew County prosecutor William Nash faces charges after threatening to kill his neighbor.

According to our News Gathering Partners at Network Indiana, Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day.

In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, an ISP detective said they spoke with William Nash’s neighbors. They said they were concerned for their safety due to Nash’s erratic behavior, position and power.

In an incident on Mother’s Day, a neighbor was mowing his yard when he noticed Nash aggressively approaching him with an angry look on his face. This neighbor claims that Nash yelled at him saying, “You have dangerous dogs, this is the last time. You yell about a BB gun being dangerous, your dogs are dangerous.” The neighbor explained to the detective that Nash has shot a BB gun towards their house in the past. The neighbor told Nash to get off his property and his wife came out to see if he was okay.

Later on a collar was found with the name of a pet. The number went to Nash’s voicemail. The neighbor went to Nash and said, “Hey Bill found this, I think it is yours.” Nash then started yelling at him. The document read that he said this:

“You think a BB gun is dangerous! Your dogs are dangerous! A BB gun is not going to kill you! You have kids playing with the dogs! You think a BB gun can kill you! I can kill you! I will kill you and Indiana State Law says I can kill you! Dude, you came into my yard screaming at me about shooting a BB gun! You put up a fence! Throw it and go, the last time I checked I am still the chief law enforcement officer until December 31 so go ahead and call the cops! Good luck with that! Throw me my thing!”

The neighbor’s wife heard the yelling and started a recording after allegedly hearing Nash say “Indiana Law says I can kill you.” The document says the rest of the statement was captured on the recording.

Nash was charged with the following: obstruction of justice causing a person to withhold or unreasonably delay in producing any testimony, information, document, or thing, intimidation where the threat is to commit a forcible felony, intimidation interference with the reporting of a crime, disorderly conduct, four counts of harassment by telegraph, mail or other written communication.