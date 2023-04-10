Bartholomew County property tax bills on their way soon

Bartholomew County property tax bills should be hitting your mailbox soon.

According to county Treasurer Barb Hackman, the tax bills are scheduled to be mailed on Thursday, including details on the installments due on May 10th and on November 13th.

Hackman points out that most residents with mortgages have their property taxes paid through an escrow account automatically. Even if that is the case, you will still receive a bill with the current amount and comparison of last year’s tax bill, but it will be watermarked as being “For Informational Purposes Only.”

If you need to make a payment, you have several options including through the mail to the treasurer’s office, in person at the Governmental Office Building on Third Street, at one of the two drop boxes located at the office building, at local banks including Centra Credit Union, First Financial Bank, JCB, Horizon Bank and German American. You can also pay by phone by calling 844-278-9126 or you can pay online by going to https://bartholomew.in.gov/treasurer.html#view-pay-taxes-online.