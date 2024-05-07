Bartholomew County primary election results – 9 p.m. update

With all votes results tallied, long-time incumbent Larry Kleinhenz has won his primary for Bartholomew County Commissioners in District 1.

Kleinhenz defeated political newcomer Rick Miller with just under 58 and a half percent of the vote to Miller’s just over 41 and a half percent. Kleinehnz will go on to face Democrat Josh Burbrink in November. Burbrink was unopposed in his primary today.

In the only other countywide contested race of the night on the Republican side in the Bartholomew County Council at-large race for the three nominations, Kim Bennett, Marcus Speer and Michael Bell have won the primary leading John Prohaska. They will face Democrats Michelle Carr, Nancy Merbitz and Zack Patchett in the fall.

Voting turnout appears to have been low this election with only 18 percent of registered voters casting ballots, or just over 9,300 voters.