Bartholomew County offering flu vaccine clinic

The Bartholomew County Health Department is offering a drive-thru flu clinic early next month.

According to the agency, everyone six months old or older should get a flu vaccine.

The health department will be charging $20 for Quadrivalent, and $65 for high dose for those 65 and older or for FluBlok for those who are immunocompromised. Most insurances can be billed for flu vaccines. If you are uninsured or your insurance does not pay for flu vaccines, you are eligible to receive a free vaccine.

Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

The flu clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1st at the Bartholomew County Health Department Nursing Division offices. Those offices are at 2625 Foxpointe Drive.

You can get more information by calling 812-379-1555, option 1.