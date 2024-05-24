Bartholomew County Memorial Day service moving indoors

Monday’s Memorial Day services in Bartholomew County are moving indoors.

According to organizers, due to the threat of rain Monday, this services will be held in the Cal Brand Room at Columbus City Hall.

The ceremonies start at 11 a.m. and will include an invocation by chaplain and Navy Commander E. Reeves Flint, the laying of wreaths and the reading of the names of veterans who have died in the past year. There will also be a rifle volley by the Bartholomew County Honor Guard and the playing of taps by Michael Schmelz with the Columbus City Band.