Bartholomew County man accused of child pornography possession

A Bartholomew County man is facing charges of child pornography after a six month investigation by authorities.

According to the Indiana State Police, the investigation began in September after an online tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation led to troopers obtaining a search warrant for a rural Bartholomew County home.

On Tuesday, troopers searched the home, finding images of child pornography in the possession of 61-year-old Kevin Ray Batman.

Batman was arrested on eight felony charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

Batman will soon make his initial appearance in Bartholomew Circuit Court.